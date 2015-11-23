BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
Nov 23 OGK-2 PJSC :
* 9-month net profit 2.75 billion roubles ($41.97 million)versus 5.63 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month revenue 80.84 billion roubles versus 83.34 billion roubles year ago
* 9-month EBITDA of 6.67 billion roubles versus 10.86 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QDyx33
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.5200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates