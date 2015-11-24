UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Pioneer Food Group Ltd
* Fy revenue rose 6 percent to r18.7 billion +6%
* Fy revenue rose 6 percent to r18.7 billion
* Adjusted operating profit (before items of a capital nature) rose 28 percent to r2.15 billion
* Adjusted headline earnings per share rose 30 percent to 832 cents
* Final gross dividend per share rose 52 percent to 237 cents
* Earnings for group in total, on an adjusted basis, increased by 28 percent to 807 cents per share (2014: 629 cents per share)
* Low growth, competitive environment, exacerbated by cost push due to rand weakness and drought conditions, will place significant pressure on volumes and margins
* Will continue to optimise its position amidst these challenges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.