Nov 24 Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* Is taking targeted measures for strategic orientation of group

* In future, group aims to generate an EBITDA margin over 10 pct

* First measures for improving profitability have already been taken

* Group will also achieve additional growth by reinforcing international sales organisation

* Group will generate profitable growth from 2016 onwards