* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX
Nov 24 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
* Says Sobi and Biogen's Elocta (rfviiifc) approved in Europe for the treatment of haemophilia a
* Says product to launch in initial EU countries in early 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Scorpio Tankers Inc. announces pricing of $50 million senior unsecured notes due 2019