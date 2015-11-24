Nov 24 AFI Development Plc says:

* Q3 net profit was $12.5 million, down from $24.2 million in the same year-ago period;

* Due to valuation losses in Q2 2015, the company recorded a net loss of $20.7 million for 9 months of 2015.

* The third quarter saw a gradual stabilisation in the retail market with rental rates broadly unchanged compared to the previous quarter and fewer retailers suspending expansion plans. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)