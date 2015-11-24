UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Cineworld Group Plc :
* For 46 week period ended Nov. 19, 2015 pro forma box-office revenues increased by 10.8 pct
* Total pro forma revenues for the 46 weeks to Nov. 19, 2015 up 11.9 pct
* Solid H1 performance has continued and for 46 week period ended Nov. 19
* Q4 has started strongly with release of "Spectre" on Oct. 26 in UK and on Nov. 5 in CEE and Israel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.