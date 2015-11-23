Nov 23 Stratcorp Ltd :

* Tumelo Given Ratau was appointed by board on 20 November 2015 as new chairman of board

* Anniruth Kissoonduth who was appointed as interim CEO of stratcorp on 13 July 2015 has been appointed as new CEO

* Hendrik Jacobus Le Grange was appointed as group financial director of company on 20 November 2015