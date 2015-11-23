BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
Nov 23 Stratcorp Ltd :
* Tumelo Given Ratau was appointed by board on 20 November 2015 as new chairman of board
* Anniruth Kissoonduth who was appointed as interim CEO of stratcorp on 13 July 2015 has been appointed as new CEO
* Hendrik Jacobus Le Grange was appointed as group financial director of company on 20 November 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates