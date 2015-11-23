Nov 23 F E Bording A/S :

* Q3 revenue 144.7 million Danish crowns ($20.62 million) versus 158.2 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 15.6 million crowns versus 15.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 pre-tax profit 9.6 million crowns versus 10.0 million crowns year ago

* Lowers 2015 outlook

* Now sees 2015 revenue of about 625 million crowns against earlier expected about 650 million crowns

* Now sees 2015 net profit of about 25 million crowns against previous guidance of about 30 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0182 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)