BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
Nov 23 Stratcorp Ltd :
* Sees headline loss per share for 6 months to 31 Aug to be between 1.60 and 1.70 cents per share
* Headline loss per share expectation equates to a decrease of between 433 pct and 466 pct when compared to previous reporting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates