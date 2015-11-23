Nov 23 Stratcorp Ltd :

* Sees headline loss per share for 6 months to 31 Aug to be between 1.60 and 1.70 cents per share

* Headline loss per share expectation equates to a decrease of between 433 pct and 466 pct when compared to previous reporting period