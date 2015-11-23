Nov 23 Lloyds Banking Group Plc :
* Announces an offering for cash of new tier 2 subordinated
debt securities
* LBG has launched an offering for cash of new subordinated
debt securities due 2045
* Exchange offer will be made on terms and subject to
conditions to be set out in an exchange offer memorandum
expected to be available later today
* Offer to exchange 6.50 pct fixed rate lower tier 2 notes
due 2020 issued by Lloyds Bank Plc for
Subordinated Debt Securities due 2025 issued by LBG
* Offer to exchange 6 pct subordinated notes due 2033 issued
by HBOS Plc for Subordinated Debt Securities due 2045
