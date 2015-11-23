Nov 23 Playtech Plc :

* Announces that shareholders of Ava Trade Ltd have terminated share purchase agreement relating to acquisition of Ava Trade.

* Will not incur any financial penalties other than forfeiting previously announced $5 million non-refundable deposit already paid by Playtech on signing of acquisition

* Intends to continue to appeal CBI's decision to oppose its application to acquire Ava Trade. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)