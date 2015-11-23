WRAP 2-S&P cuts S.Africa to junk as Zuma faces ANC backlash over Gordhan
* Opposition blames Zuma for credit downgrade (Adds ANC Women's League criticise S&P)
Nov 23 Fon Sinai Yatirimlar AS :
* Istanbul Stock Exchange decides company shares continue to be listed on Watchlist Companies Market
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Opposition blames Zuma for credit downgrade (Adds ANC Women's League criticise S&P)
April 3 The Trump reflation stock market rally has two inter-related problems: Trump and valuations.