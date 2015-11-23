BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems Inc files for non timely 10-K
* Adcare Health Systems Inc files for non timely 10-K Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ouLG7m) Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Euronext:
* Diaxonhit SA to issue 1,798,000 new ordinary shares on market Alternext Paris
* New shares will be listed as of Nov. 25
* Reference price 0.5 euro per share Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - Renz will continue to serve company in an advisory capacity in order to ensure a smooth transition