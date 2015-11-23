Nov 23 Generix SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 27.3 million euros ($28.94 million) compared to 24.9 million euros a year ago

* Says H1 operational income came to 1.2 million euros, up 1 million euros over first half of previous fiscal year

* Says H1 net income improved by 0.7 million euros compared with same period of previous fiscal year, when company reported no income

* Says can start second half of fiscal 2015/2016 confidently