Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 23 A2micile Europe SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 17.5 million euros ($18.56 million) compared to 16.2 million euros a year ago
* Confirms target of 100 million euros in revenue by 2017 with profitability about 5 percent Source text: bit.ly/1NLvSy8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order