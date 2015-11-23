BRIEF-New Mountain Finance Corporation commences offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock
* New Mountain Finance Corporation commences offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock
Nov 23 Electra Private Equity Plc :
* Roger Perkin, senior independent director, has been appointed as chairman of remuneration and nomination committee
* Perkin remains chairman of Audit Committee
* Geoffrey Cullinan has resigned as a director of company with immediate effect
* HFF Inc - HFF arranges $290 million financing for luxury mixed-use development in Manhattan's upper east side