Nov 24 Transaction Capital Ltd :

* Operational performance was in line with expectations for 2015, growing HEPS organically by 20 percent to 69 cents

* South Africa's economic growth remains constrained, exacerbated by various macro- and socio-economic challenges

* Headline earnings from continuing operations grew by 19 pct from R330 million to R393 million

* Net interest income increased by 13 pct, driven by a 10 pct growth in gross loans and advances from R6 089 million to R6 713 million

* Credit losses have improved from 4.4 pct in prior year to 3.9 pct due to improved quality of loans and advances

* Has declared a final gross cash dividend of 12 cents per share for six months ended Sept. 30, 2015