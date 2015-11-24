Nov 24 Transaction Capital Ltd :
* Operational performance was in line with expectations for
2015, growing HEPS organically by 20 percent to 69 cents
* South Africa's economic growth remains constrained,
exacerbated by various macro- and socio-economic challenges
* Headline earnings from continuing operations grew by 19
pct from R330 million to R393 million
* Net interest income increased by 13 pct, driven by a 10
pct growth in gross loans and advances from R6 089 million to R6
713 million
* Credit losses have improved from 4.4 pct in prior year to
3.9 pct due to improved quality of loans and advances
* Has declared a final gross cash dividend of 12 cents per
share for six months ended Sept. 30, 2015
