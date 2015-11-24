Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 24 NEXT Biometrics Group ASA :
* Q3 operating revenue 0.2 million Norwegian crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating loss 30.3 million crowns versus loss 14.7 million crowns year ago
* Says increased loss was mainly due to increased R&D costs and production ramp up cost
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order