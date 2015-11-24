Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 24 Drax Group Plc
* Extended our contracted position, including additional power sales of 1.4twh and 4.5twh for 2015 and 2016 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
MILAN, March 28 Telecom Italia is working with Rothschild to help it to find a partner to fund part of its broadband business in Italy, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.