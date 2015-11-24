Nov 24 Hals-Development OJSC :

* Says general contractor agreement has been concluded between company that Hals-Development controls - OJSC "IRT" and ANT YAPI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI (Turkey)

* Says price of works under agreement for OJSC "IRT" is 3.68 billion roubles

* The date of works finishing under the Agreement is July 31, 2017

