Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 24 Beijer Electronics AB
* Says signs agreement with UTU for sale of the Finnish business
* Says divestment will have no or limited impact on Beijer Electronics' financial result in 2015 and 2016
* Says the deal will be closed at year-end
* "The divestment of the Finnish business is in line with the strategy to focus the business on sales of own products. We are looking forward to a close cooperation with UTU in the future", says Per Samuelsson, President and CEO of Beijer Electronics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order