Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 24 Napatech A/S :
* Northzone IV K/S has on Nov. 24 sold 1,180,717 shares in Napatech
* After transaction, Northzone IV K/S will hold 98,158 shares in Napatech, representing 1.7 pct of outstanding share capital in the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order