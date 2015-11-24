UPDATE 1-MOVES-TransCanada says chief operating officer to retire
CALGARY, Alberta, March 28 TransCanada Corp's Chief Operating Officer Alex Pourbaix is retiring from the company after 23 years in May, a TransCanada spokesman said on Tuesday.
Nov 24 Det Norske Oljeselskap says:
* Due to an electric fault in the high voltage drive motor for one of the gas export compressors, the Alvheim FPSO will be running at reduced production for a period of approximately four weeks while the motor is being replaced
* It is estimated that Det norske's average 2015 production will be reduced from about 62 000 barrels of oil equivalents per day to about 59 000-60 000 barrels of oil equivalents per day due to this operational interruption
* The situation does not impact the reserves of the fields connected to the Alvheim FPSO or Det norske's expected production for 2016
* ConocoPhillips and Lundin Petroleum are Lundin's partners in Alvheim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 28 TransCanada Corp's Chief Operating Officer Alex Pourbaix is retiring from the company after 23 years in May, a TransCanada spokesman said on Tuesday.
March 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: