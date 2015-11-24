UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Adese
* Says JV by Seha Yapi, Alzamil Gayrimenkul and Adese Won Tender worth 375.1 million lira ($130.66 million)
* Company share in joint venture is 1 percent
* Tender is on sales of real estate via revenue sharing in return for land sale
* Ittifak Holding Group company Seha Yapi share in JV is at 24 pct Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8709 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.