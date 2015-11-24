Nov 24 (Reuters) -

* French investment group Wendel, which has a 13.3 percent stake in Saham Group, confirmed an earlier deal whereby South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam would buy nearly one-third of Saham Finances

* Wendel said the deal would boost Saham's long-term value. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)