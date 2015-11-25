BRIEF-Mercury systems acquires Delta Microwave
* Mercury Systems Inc - deal expected to be treated as an asset sale for tax purposes
Nov 25 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* Signed an agreement to acquire business of Laser Cladding Services, LLC., USA - company specialized in laser cladding applications for energy industry
* Acquisition extends and improves Surface Solutions Segment's service
* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price
LONDON, April 3 A top-20 investor in Akzo Nobel said on Monday he wanted the firm to engage with U.S. rival PPG Industries over a revised bid raising pressure on the Dutch paint maker to begin talks.