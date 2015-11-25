BRIEF-HealthSouth corp and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch JV to operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital
* HealthSouth Corporation and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch joint venture to own and operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital
Nov 25 Ablynx NV :
* Announces nanobody drug discovery collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S
* Ablynx to receive a 5 million euro ($5.3 million) upfront payment, research funding, potential future milestones and royalties on net sale
* If Novo Nordisk decides to exercise option to second programme, company will pay ablynx an exercise fee of 4 million euros
* Collaboration and licensing agreement with Novo Nordisk to discover and develop novel multi-specific Nanobody drug candidates
* In addition, Ablynx is eligible to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to 182 million euros per programme
* Novo Nordisk will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of any products resulting from this agreement
NEW YORK, April 3 The U.S. government on Monday slightly improved its final payment rate for health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage plans for older people and the disabled, settling on an increase of 0.45 percent on average for 2018.