BRIEF-HealthSouth corp and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch JV to operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital
* HealthSouth Corporation and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch joint venture to own and operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital
Nov 25 Nattopharma ASA :
* Q3 revenue 6.2 million Norwegian crowns ($719,232.51) versus 5.1 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating loss 11.1 million crowns versus loss 6.4 million crowns year ago
* Expects growth in all its main markets: USA, Europe, and Australia
* Believes that the "break through" for the vitamin K2 segment will take place in 2016
* Has an objective to realize a profit for supplement business in 2016

($1 = 8.6203 Norwegian crowns)
NEW YORK, April 3 The U.S. government on Monday slightly improved its final payment rate for health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage plans for older people and the disabled, settling on an increase of 0.45 percent on average for 2018.