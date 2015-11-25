Nov 25 Nattopharma ASA :

* Q3 revenue 6.2 million Norwegian crowns ($719,232.51) versus 5.1 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating loss 11.1 million crowns versus loss 6.4 million crowns year ago

* Expects growth in all its main markets: USA, Europe, and Australia

* Believes that the "break through" for the vitamin K2 segment will take place in 2016

* Has an objective to realize a profit for supplement business in 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6203 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)