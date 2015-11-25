Nov 25 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA :

* Announces placement of 3.6 million shares from partners of the firm to investors, representing 3.8 pct of the free partners shares available for sale

* The shares were sold at 6.65 Norwegian crowns ($0.7715) per share

* Additionally, partners have settled 5,889,500 shares on forward contracts

* Has sold shares to partners at an average price of 1.7715 Norwegian crowns per share

* Four insiders has sold total of about 1.6 million shares in the transaction

* Following the placement partners of ABG Sundal Collier will hold about 28 pct of the fully diluted number of shares in the company

Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6199 Norwegian crowns)