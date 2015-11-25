BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
Nov 25 Skanska AB
* Nomination committee proposes new chairman
* Says has today proposed that Hans Biorck be elected new chairman
* Says Biorck served as CFO at Skanska from 2001-2011 and is a Board member of Trelleborg AB, LKAB AB and Bure Equity AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer