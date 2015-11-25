BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
Nov 25 Evli Pankki Oyj :
* A total of 10,712,838 offered shares were subscribed in entire IPO and therefore IPO was oversubscribed 5.1 times
* A total of 8,297,311 shares were subscribed for in institutional offering, which was oversubscribed 4.6 times
* A total of 2,415,527 shares were subscribed for in public offering, which was oversubscribed 8.1 times
* Subscription price of offered shares was 6.75 euros per share
* In IPO, company will collect about 14.2 million euros ($15.2 million) in total before costs
