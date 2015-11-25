Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 25 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :
* Unit Assicom acquires 95 percent stake in Datafin Srl for 1.9 million euros ($2.03 million)
* Datafin Srl supports companies in the analysis of economic situation and financial position of counterparties for a proper risk assessment of loans
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order