UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Mayfair Equity Partners:
* Funds advised by Mayfair Equity Partners have acquired a controlling interest in YO! Sushi valuing the business at 81 million stg
* Mayfair has acquired its stake in YO! Sushi from the co's majority shareholder, Quilvest Private Equity, which is fully exiting the business
* Management will retain a minority shareholding and following the transaction, team will be led by Robin Rowland
* ICG and Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking provided debt facilities to support the transaction
* Spayne Lindsay & Co was the financial adviser to Mayfair, with Linklaters providing legal counsel
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.