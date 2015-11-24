(Corrects spelling mistake in surname of vice president for sales and marketing Petrunin in first bullet point.)

Nov 24 Avtovaz

* Plans to sell about 280,000-285,000 Lada in Russia in 2015, RIA cites vice president for sales and marketing Denis Petrunin

* Lada sales in November should be at the level of October or slightly upper, Petrunin added - RIA

* In October Avtovaz sold in Russia 20,592 Lada [ID:nFWN13503R}

