UPDATE 1-MOVES-TransCanada says chief operating officer to retire
CALGARY, Alberta, March 28 TransCanada Corp's Chief Operating Officer Alex Pourbaix is retiring from the company after 23 years in May, a TransCanada spokesman said on Tuesday.
Nov 24 Seadrill Partners Llc
* Operating income of $209.4 million and net income attributable to Seadrill Partners LLC members of $21.5 million
* Declared a $0.5675 per unit distribution for the third quarter, in line with the second quarter distribution
* Orderbacklog of $4.7 billion and average contract duration of 2.8 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
