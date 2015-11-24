UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Fourlis SA :
* 9-month turnover 295.6 million euro ($314.31 million) versus 295.6 million euro year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 18.3 million euro versus 14.3 million euro year ago
* 9-month net profit 3.6 million euro versus loss 10.2 million euro year ago
* 9-month Ikea turnover 194.1 million euro versus 187.7 million euro year ago
* 9-month Intersport turnover 96.7 million euro versus 91.3 million euro year ago Source text: bit.ly/1jhXFhj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.