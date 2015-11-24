Nov 24 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :

* Says subscribes to 5.03 million shares in Euskaltel capital increase at a price of 10.08 euro per share

* Says with an investment value at 50.7 million euros ($54.0 million) reaches 10.001 percent in Euskaltel

