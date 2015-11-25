BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
Nov 25 Corem :
* Acquires Fyllinge 20:466 property in Halmstad
* Property value is 13 million Swedish crowns ($1.5 million)
* Effective date is Oct. 27
($1 = 8.6772 Swedish crowns)
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer