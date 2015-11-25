UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 Britvic Plc :
* Appointment of director
* Announces appointment of Mathew Dunn, chief financial officer, as a director of company with immediate effect
* John will remain on board until AGM on Jan. 27, 2016 and, as previously advised, he will remain with company until his retirement in April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.