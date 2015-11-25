BRIEF-HealthSouth corp and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch JV to operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital
* HealthSouth Corporation and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch joint venture to own and operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital
Nov 25 Tigenix NV :
* Tigenix to raise capital via a private placement of new shares
* Launch of a private placement of up to 9,106,180 new shares (5.4 pct of current share capital)
* Up to 4,149,286 new shares will be offered through an accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investors within European Economic Area
* Will issue 4,956,894 new shares to Cormorant Global Healthcare Master Fund, LP at a subscription price of 0.95 euros per share
* To use net proceeds of private placement to advance in CX601 marketing authorization approval process in europe and technology transfer of CX601 to Lonza
* Has decided to cancel preferential subscription rights of existing shareholders in framework of this transaction
* Accelerated bookbuild will start on Nov. 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
NEW YORK, April 3 The U.S. government on Monday slightly improved its final payment rate for health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage plans for older people and the disabled, settling on an increase of 0.45 percent on average for 2018.