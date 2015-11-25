BRIEF-BKW reviews sale of Italian distribution business
* Focal point will be to sell Electra Italia's sales activities, including its supply agreements and customer base
Nov 25 Georg Fischer AG :
* GF and Caritas Switzerland act together to bring access to clean water
* GF and Caritas Switzerland extend their partnership for improving access to clean drinking water by another four years
* Clean water foundation of GF will provide a further 1 million Swiss francs ($985,027.58) for this purpose Source text - bit.ly/1N7jGah Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0152 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - Anglo American is set to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status in February 2016 following the capitulation of global commodity prices.