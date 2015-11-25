BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
Nov 25 Capelli SA :
* Buys building formerly occupied by the headquarters of the Catholic Faculty of Lyon
* Renovation of appartments and offices is underway
* Delivery is expected in September 2016
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer