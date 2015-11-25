BRIEF-Getswift signs multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
* Signed an exclusive multiyear partnership with Commonwealth Bank
Nov 25 SBM Holdings Ltd:
* Appointment of Sanjeev Nanavati as CEO of SBM Holdings Ltd
* As from September 2014, Nanavati is a senior advisor to the Asian banking practice of Mckinsey & Co Source text (bit.ly/1OfXujv)
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer