BRIEF-HealthSouth corp and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch JV to operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital
Nov 25 Tigenix NV :
* Successfully raises 8.7 million euros ($9.2 million) in private placement
NEW YORK, April 3 The U.S. government on Monday slightly improved its final payment rate for health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage plans for older people and the disabled, settling on an increase of 0.45 percent on average for 2018.