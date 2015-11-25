Nov 25 Immunicum AB :

* Reports updated data from the INTUVAX phase I/II study in liver cancer and announces plan for the continuation of the study

* Of 7 patients who have so far received all three doses of INTUVAX, 5 have exhibited prolonged survival compared to expected based on historical data

* Plans an extension of study where INTUVAX will be combined with first-line treatments

* 2 of fully treated patients are still alive and 1 of these have not yet passed expected median overall survival

* Has submitted application to extend study by inclusion of up to an additional six (6) patients Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)