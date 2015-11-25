BRIEF-HealthSouth corp and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch JV to operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital
* HealthSouth Corporation and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch joint venture to own and operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital
Nov 25 Immunicum AB :
* Reports updated data from the INTUVAX phase I/II study in liver cancer and announces plan for the continuation of the study
* Of 7 patients who have so far received all three doses of INTUVAX, 5 have exhibited prolonged survival compared to expected based on historical data
* Plans an extension of study where INTUVAX will be combined with first-line treatments
* 2 of fully treated patients are still alive and 1 of these have not yet passed expected median overall survival
* Has submitted application to extend study by inclusion of up to an additional six (6) patients Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HealthSouth Corporation and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport launch joint venture to own and operate inpatient rehabilitation hospital
NEW YORK, April 3 The U.S. government on Monday slightly improved its final payment rate for health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage plans for older people and the disabled, settling on an increase of 0.45 percent on average for 2018.