BRIEF-Suncorp Group announces opening of capital notes offer
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer
Nov 25 LVenture Group SpA :
* Increases investment in Soundreef SpA by 250,000 euros ($264,500.00)
* Investment follows an investment made in Feb. 2011
* Investment is part of co-investment with VAM Investments who will invest 3.2 million euros
* Soundreef SpA is a company born in Italy for the management of royalties in the European music industry sector and owns 100 percent of UK's Soundreef Ltd
Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer
April 3 Tortoise Power And Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc: