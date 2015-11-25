BRIEF-Eaton Vance announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Eaton vance corp. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
Nov 25 Inwestycje.pl SA :
* The Cyprus-based AFCI Holdings Limited (AFCI) acquires 16 million shares of the company and currently holds 14.83 percent stake in Inwestycje.pl
* Prior to the transaction, AFCI did not own any of the company's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eaton vance corp. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
DETROIT, April 3 General Motors Co on Monday outlined in a regulatory filing contacts with billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn who went public last week with a plan to boost GM's value and announced its slate of board nominees, all of whom currently serve on the board.