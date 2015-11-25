UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Nov 25 Piquadro SpA :
* Reports H1 2015/2016 (semester ended Sept. 30) attributable net profit 2.29 million euros ($2.42 million) versus 2.27 million euros a year ago
* H1 2015/2016 net profit 2.3 million euros versus 2.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 2015/2016 total revenues 33.6 million euros versus 32.7 million euros a year ago
* Management foresees a positive trend for the rest of FY 2015/2016 and growing rates, similar to those experienced in the first semester
* In FY 2015/2016 management expects operating margins to grow thanks to the reorganization of less profitable business areas
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.