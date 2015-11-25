Teva wins FDA approval for Huntington's drug
April 3 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug to treat chorea stemming from Huntington's disease, a fatal degenerative disorder.
Nov 25 Quantum Genomics SA :
* Company's scientific advisory board recommends next multicentric clinical trials in Europe and United States
* Scientific Advisory Board discussed broadening the scope of the next clinical trials in Europe and the United States to adopt a multicentric approach, for both high blood pressure (QGC001 program) and heart failure (QGC101 program)
* Says to speed its development of heart failure treatments, it has set itself the goal of launching a Phase IIa clinical trial in humans by mid-2016 Source text: bit.ly/1SkhNvx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
AMMAN, April 3 Syrian jets on Monday bombed residential areas in the eastern countryside of Damascus killing and injuring dozens in some of the heaviest bombing raids on the main rebel enclave near the capital in months, residents and activists said.