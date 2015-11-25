Nov 25 Quantum Genomics SA :

* Company's scientific advisory board recommends next multicentric clinical trials in Europe and United States

* Scientific Advisory Board discussed broadening the scope of the next clinical trials in Europe and the United States to adopt a multicentric approach, for both high blood pressure (QGC001 program) and heart failure (QGC101 program)

* Says to speed its development of heart failure treatments, it has set itself the goal of launching a Phase IIa clinical trial in humans by mid-2016 Source text: bit.ly/1SkhNvx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)