Nov 26 Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG :

* H1 operating revenue stable in local currency, decrease in Swiss francs to 64.7 million Swiss francs (2014/15: 70.5 million Swiss francs , -8.2 pct)

* H1 EBIT stable at 6.3 million Swiss francs - EBIT margin increases to 9.8 pct (2014/15: 9.0 pct)

* H1 net income decreases 1.1 million Swiss francs to 3.8 million Swiss francs due to currency influences

* Continues to aim at adding significant value to group through balanced growth across all markets